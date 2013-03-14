MUMBAI, March 14 The Indian government stated
that companies will be allowed to invest in domestic tax free
bonds where the effective rate of returns is greater than the
prevailing bank rate, according to a circular from the Ministry
of Corporate Affairs seen by Reuters.
The circular clarifies a key provision that had been seen
hampering company investments into tax free bonds, given the
provision was interpreted as preventing companies from investing
in debt where the "rate of interest" is lower than the bank
rate.
That had raised confusion because tax free bonds offer a
lower interest rate, ranging from 6.75 percent to 7.50 percent,
but the returns are effectively higher since they are exempt
from taxes.
The circular clarifies that tax free bonds would not violate
this provision in cases where the "effective rate of return" is
greater than the bank rate.
Reuters confirmed the existence of the circular with three
separate company sources who declined to be identified because
the Corporate Affairs Ministry has not publicised the circular.
The government has allowed 500 billion rupees worth tax free
bonds to be issued in fiscal year 2013/14, the majority of which
is intended for retail investors.
Companies can invest in up to 10 percent of that total
amount, or 50 billion Indian rupees ($920.22 million).
($1 = 54.3350 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)