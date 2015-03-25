BRIEF-Sri Lanka cenbank keeps key monetary policy rates steady
* Sri Lanka central bank says keeps key monetary policy rates steady
NEW DELHI, March 25 The New Delhi state government has asked India's Information Technology ministry to block mobile applications of taxi-hailing companies Uber and Ola in the capital city, a state government official told Reuters on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Delhi transport officials asked U.S. cab company Uber and its Indian rival Ola to cease operations if they want their applications of radio taxi licence to operate in the city to be processed, letters seen by Reuters showed.
India had ordered all unregistered web-based taxi companies to halt operations nationwide in December after a female passenger reported she had been raped in New Delhi by a driver contracted to Uber. (Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Malini Menon)
* Sri Lanka central bank says keeps key monetary policy rates steady
May 9 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0150 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0152 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.210 113.24 +0.03 Sing dlr 1.406 1.4054 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.171