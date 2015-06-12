NEW DELHI, June 12 India's leading online
taxi-hailing company Ola has won a legal reprieve to operate in
New Delhi, prompting U.S.-based rival Uber to file a similar
suit on Friday to challenge the rejection of their licence
applications in the capital city.
Transport authorities in New Delhi this month started
impounding vehicles contracted to Ola and Uber saying the firms
were violating ban orders imposed in December after a woman
passenger accused an Uber driver of rape.
Acting on a petition by Ola, the Delhi High Court on
Thursday reiterated that the government's ban was not valid and
could not be grounds to reject the its application to operate
its taxis in the city.
The court also said the authorities should write to Ola with
requirements for a licence within 10 days, according to a copy
of the order seen by Reuters.
Uber has now filed a similar petition to be able to resume
its operations, a spokesman said without elaborating. A
spokesman for Ola, which is backed by Japan's SoftBank Corp
, said the verdict had come as an "immense relief" to
drivers linked to the company.
Hundreds of drivers working for both Uber and Ola protested
in the capital earlier this week against the disruption in their
operations.
