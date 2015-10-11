MUMBAI Oct 12 Campaigners and a former official
overseeing Asia's largest tuberculosis hospital in Mumbai say
staff deaths there are being under-reported, highlighting
India's growing struggle to contain multi-drug resistant forms
of the contagious, airborne disease.
Many of India's toughest TB cases end up in the metal cots
of the state-run Sewri Hospital, where on a recent Reuters visit
open wards were lined with emaciated patients, many left alone
by families scared by the disease and its stigma.
Medical Superintendent Rajendra Nanavare, Sewri's top
doctor, says an average of six patients a day die at the
1,200-bed hospital.
Nanavare says a dozen hospital workers had also died from TB
in the last five years. But others say the real number of staff
deaths is higher - although they could not give a precise figure
- pointing to a public health crisis at the heart of one of the
world's most densely populated cities.
"A lot of class 4 workers like the sweepers and the cleaners
at the hospital leave work after they get the infection," said
Prakash Devdas, president of the local workers' union.
"We don't know if they're alive with the infection or dead.
Nobody tracks them. That's why I said the actual number would be
much higher."
Campaigners blame weak infection controls, poor oversight
and infrequent checks on workers in a country where the shame of
TB alone drives people to suicide.
"There is so much interaction between the patients and
staff. They become more vulnerable... especially if they have
weak immunity," said former TB officer Mini Khetarpal, who
supervised the hospital for Mumbai authorities until earlier
this year.
Nanavare said 69 employees has been diagnosed with TB since
2011, of whom 12 had died while 28 had been cured.
A lot of staff continue to work at the hospital long after
being infected.
GLOBAL HEALTH THREAT
India has the world's largest number of TB patients - an
estimated 2.6 million Indians live with the bacterial lung
disease, which is spread through coughs and sneezes.
The country is second only to China in the number of
patients with drug-resistant TB, a major threat to TB control
with repercussions well beyond India.
In July this year, a Mumbai woman who flew to Chicago was
found to have the extremely drug resistant TB (XDR TB). She has
since been quarantined and is under treatment there.
"Globally, XDR TB presents the greatest threat to TB
control," said Brian Katzowitz, a spokesman at the Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention, the leading national public
health institute in the United States.
Nerges Mistry, director of the Mumbai-based Foundation for
Medical Research, investigated conditions at the Sewri hospital
at the behest of city authorities in 2011. That report - seen by
Reuters but not released publicly - found about 65 hospital
staff died between 2007 and 2011, many of them cooks.
It also highlighted serious problems including inadequate
record-keeping, sanitation and hygiene problems. Doctors failed
to wear N-95 disposable masks, it said, a basic form of
infection control recommended by the World Health Organisation.
Mistry said it was unclear if any of the proposals made were
implemented.
"It's a last ditch thing. You go there and you never come
out," she said.
Nanavare says the hospital has brought in changes to ensure
better staff protection, though masks remain an "individual
decision".
HIGH PRIORITY
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's manifesto ahead of last
year's election accorded "high priority" to the health sector,
and promised a universal health assurance plan.
But he has been forced to tightly control healthcare
spending as India battles to spend its way out of slow-moving
recovery.
In the latest high profile case at the Sewri hospital, a
nurse died in September from drug-resistant TB, prompting staff
protests to demand better working conditions.
High profile campaigners such Leena Menghaney, an HIV and TB
activist, say still not enough is being done.
"Despite increased investment in prevention and treatment of
drug resistant TB over the last decade, local authorities, the
National TB Programme and policymakers in India are not
directing sufficient attention to infection control," she said.
Mumbai city officials in charge of overseeing the hospital
say sub-standard private care before patients are sent to Sewri
must share the blame for its travails.
A Reuters reporter found cats wandering around wards and few
visible instructions to keep visiting relatives safe. None of
the nurses wore masks and two said they were encouraged not to,
on the grounds that they were already exposed to TB bacteria.
One patient, 12-year-old Kamala, wore a light green muslin
mask, untied at one end. "I just removed it because I was
coughing too much," she said.
A group of about 60 health experts and activists including
the U.S.-based Treatment Action Group, wrote a letter in August
to the state, federal and city authorities highlighting what
they described as "dismal" conditions at the hospital.
They have yet to receive a response.
Sunil Khaparde, a health ministry official in New Delhi who
oversees India's TB control programme, said the hospital had
been asked to tighten procedures and more training was planned.
"The Sewri Hospital is in urgent need for a facelift," said
Zarir Udwadia, a chest physician at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai
and one of India's best-known TB experts. "More funds, more
staff and more commitment are needed."
(Additional reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Editing by
Clara Ferreira Marques and Alex Richardson)