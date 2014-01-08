MUMBAI Jan 8 India cbank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.7293 percent, unchanged from last week

* India cbank says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 8.7432 percent versus 8.8381 percent 2 weeks ago

* India sells 30 billion rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 91.98 rupees - cbank

* India sells 40 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.87 rupees - cbank (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)