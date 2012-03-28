March 28 * India sells 80 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.80 rupees - RBI * India sells 40 billion rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 95.86 rupees - RBI * RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 9.0227 pct vs 8.9807 pct last week * RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 8.6613 pct, same as two weeks ago. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)