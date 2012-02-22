MUMBAI, Feb 22 Reserve Bank of India sets yield on the 91-day and 364-day treasury bills. * Yield on 91-day treasury bills at 9.0227 pct vs 8.9388 pct last week * Yield on 364-day treasury bills at 8.5067 pct, same as two weeks ago. * India sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.80 rupees * India sells 40 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 92.18 rupees