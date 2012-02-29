The Reserve Bank of India sets yields on 91-day and 182-day treasury bills. -- India sells 68.41 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.79 rupees vs 80 bln rupees notified -- India sells 40 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 95.82 rupees -- Yield on 91-day treasury bills at 9.0646 pct vs 9.0227 pct last week -- Yield on 182-day treasury bills at 8.7487 pct vs 8.6613 two weeks ago. * For a poll on the treasury bill auction, see