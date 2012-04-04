* The Reserve Bank of India says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.8131 pct vs 9.0227 pct last week * RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 8.3417 pct vs 8.4006 pct two weeks ago * India sells 60 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.85 rupees * India sells 50 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 92.32 rupees * For a poll on the tbill auction, see.