GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks firm as upbeat U.S., European data boosts confidence
* U.S. manufacturing, private payrolls data support sentiment
MUMBAI, Feb 13 * India cbank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 7.9770 percent, unchanged from last week * Yield on 182-day treasury bills at 7.9436 percent, unchanged from two weeks ago. * India sells 50 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.05 rupees. * India sells 50 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.19 rupees. * For poll on Tbills, see: (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
TOKYO, June 2 Japan's Nikkei share average rose above the psychologically important 20,000-point level to the highest since August 2015 on Friday as strong U.S. stocks and the rising dollar lifted investors' risk appetite.