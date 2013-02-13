MUMBAI, Feb 13 * India cbank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 7.9770 percent, unchanged from last week * Yield on 182-day treasury bills at 7.9436 percent, unchanged from two weeks ago. * India sells 50 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.05 rupees. * India sells 50 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.19 rupees. * For poll on Tbills, see: (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)