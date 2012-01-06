MUMBAI Jan 6 India will sell 60 billion rupees ($1.14 billion) of 91-day treasury bills and 40 billion rupees of 364-day bills on Jan 11, via a multiple price-based auction, the central bank said in a statement on Friday. ($1 = 52.7 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)