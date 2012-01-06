India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
MUMBAI Jan 6 India will sell 60 billion rupees ($1.14 billion) of 91-day treasury bills and 40 billion rupees of 364-day bills on Jan 11, via a multiple price-based auction, the central bank said in a statement on Friday. ($1 = 52.7 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: