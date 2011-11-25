US STOCKS-Wall St climbs as tech recovers, banks rise ahead of Fed
* Indexes up: Dow 0.42 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.55 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
MUMBAI Nov 25 India will sell 40 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills and 40 billion rupees of 364-day bills on Nov 30, via a multiple price-based auction, the central bank said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.42 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.55 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.35 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct (Updates to early afternoon)