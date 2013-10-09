Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
(Corrects yields in first and second bullet points) * CORRECTED-RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 8.7705 percent versus 9.4720 (not 8.9213) percent two weeks ago * CORRECTED-India cbank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.8550 (not 8.550) percent versus 9.5686 percent last week * RPT-India sells 60 billion rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 95.81 rupees - RBI * RPT-India sells 60 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.84 rupees - RBI * For a Reuters poll on the auction results, see:
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Dow -0.28 pct, S&P -0.10 pct, Nasdaq +0.02 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.17 pct (Updates to early afternoon)