MUMBAI, Sept 11 India cbank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 10.6647 percent versus 11.2573 percent last week. * RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 10.2003 percent versus 12.0096 percent two weeks ago * India sells 70 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.41 rupees - RBI * India sells 50 billion rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 95.16 rupees - RBI * For a poll on the auction, see: