BRIEF-Scintilla Commercial & Credit appoints Prabhat Kumar Marda as CFO
* Says approved appointment of Prabhat Kumar Marda as chief financial officer
MUMBAI, Sept 11 India cbank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 10.6647 percent versus 11.2573 percent last week. * RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 10.2003 percent versus 12.0096 percent two weeks ago * India sells 70 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.41 rupees - RBI * India sells 50 billion rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 95.16 rupees - RBI * For a poll on the auction, see:
* Says compared to last financial year's turnover, turnover has increased by approximately 20% during FY 2016-17
** Property developer says sales volumes and values up by 18 pct and 35 pct respectively on qtr-to-qtr basis as part of Q4 operational update on Tues