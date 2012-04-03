MUMBAI, April 3 An improvement in the government's cash balance position has prompted the Reserve Bank of India to reduce the amount of 91-day Treasury bills to be sold on Wednesday to 60 billion rupees ($1.18 billion) from an earlier notified 90 billion rupees.

The auction amount for 364-day T-bills were unchanged at 50 billion rupees, the central bank said on Tuesday.

For the previous notification on T-bill auction, see:

($1=50.7 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; editing by Malini Menon)