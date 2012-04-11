MUMBAI, April 11 * RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.7712 pct vs 8.8131 pct last week * RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 8.5741 pct vs 8.6613 pct two weeks ago * India sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.86 rupees - RBI * India sells 50 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 95.90 rupees - RBI * For details on the poll click