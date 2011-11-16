* India cbank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.8969 pct vs 8.8550 pct last week * India cbank says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 8.8500 pct vs 8.7432 pct two week ago * India sells 40 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.83 rupees - cbank * India sells 40 bln rupees 364-day treasury bills at 91.89 rupees - cbank * For details of the Reuters poll on treasury bills please click