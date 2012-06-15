US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq stumbles as tech stocks sell off
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.
MUMBAI, June 15 India will sell 90 billion rupees ($1.6 billion) of 91-day treasury bills and 50 billion rupees of 182-day treasury bills via a multiple price based auction on June 20, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. ($1=55.4 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: