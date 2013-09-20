BRIEF-India ONGC's western offshore asset Daman will start producing gas from April - exec
* Exec says co's western offshore asset Daman will start producing gas from April onwards
MUMBAI, Sept 20 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 120 billion rupees ($1.93 billion) of Treasury bills on Sept. 25, including 70 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills and 50 billion rupees of 182-day T-bills, it said in a release on Friday. ($1 = 62.2 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Says unit#2 of 250 MW of Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company Limited (BRBCL-a subsidiary of NTPC Limited) has been commissioned
LONDON, April 4 The muted start to the second quarter continued on Tuesday as European shares edged up, helped by gains in oil-related stocks and miners, though weakness in the autos sector weighed.