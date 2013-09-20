MUMBAI, Sept 20 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 120 billion rupees ($1.93 billion) of Treasury bills on Sept. 25, including 70 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills and 50 billion rupees of 182-day T-bills, it said in a release on Friday. ($1 = 62.2 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)