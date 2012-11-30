Nov 30 India will sell 100 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) of treasury bills, including 50 billion rupees of the 91-day t-bills and 50 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills, on Dec. 5, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. ($1=54.3 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)