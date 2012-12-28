Dec 28 India will sell 100 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) of treasury bills, including 50 billion rupees of the 91-day t-bills, and 50 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills, on Jan. 2, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. ($1=54.8 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)