MUMBAI Feb 15 India will sell 100 billion rupees ($1.85 billion) of treasury bills, including 50 billion rupees of the 91-day t-bills, and 50 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills, on Feb. 20, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. ($1=54.2 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)