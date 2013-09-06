MUMBAI, Sept 6 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 120 billion rupees ($1.81 billion) of Treasury bills on Sept 11, including 70 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills and 50 billion rupees of 182-day T-bills, it said in a release on Friday. ($1 = 66.1650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)