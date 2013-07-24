The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 10.25 percent, sharply higher than 7.4769 percent two weeks ago, as part of its 120 billion rupees ($2.01 billion) auction on Wednesday, according to the median estimate in a Reuters poll of 15 banks and primary dealers. The higher yields are expected after the RBI took further steps to curb rupee liquidity late on Tuesday. The treasury bills sale last week had been cancelled as banks demanded high yields following the central bank's initial cash tightening measures to boost the rupee on July 15. Of the 15 traders polled, six said the central bank will again scrap the bills sale, but others said the RBI would have to accept higher yields as it cannot keep cancelling all debt sales if they want to meet their goal of draining liquidity. For the 91-day T-bills, the highest forecast was 11.25 percent, while the lowest was 9.27 percent. The central bank is expected to sell the 364-day t-bills at 10.2 percent, sharply higher than the auction cut-off of 7.5476 percent four weeks ago. The highest forecast for the 364-day T-bills was 11.50 percent, while the lowest was 9.41 percent. The RBI will auction 70 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 50 billion rupees of 364-day bills later on Wednesday. ($1 = 59.7650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat, Subhadip Sircar and Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)