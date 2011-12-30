MUMBAI, Dec 30 India will borrow 1.52 trillion rupees ($28.63 billion) through treasury bills in the January-March period, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Of this, the government will raise 1 trillion rupees through 91-day treasury bills, 240 billion rupees via 364-day and 280 billion rupees through 182-day, the central bank said. Below is the detailed calendar: Proposed Auction of T-Bills during Jan-March 2012 (`Crore) Date of 91 182 364 Total Auction Days Days Days 4-Jan-12 6,000 4,000 10,000 11-Jan-12 6,000 4,000 10,000 18-Jan-12 6,000 4,000 10,000 25-Jan-12 6,000 4,000 10,000 1-Feb-12 9,000 4,000 13,000 8-Feb-12 9,000 4,000 13,000 15-Feb-12 9,000 4,000 13,000 22-Feb-12 9,000 4,000 13,000 29-Feb-12 8,000 4,000 12,000 7-Mar-12 8,000 4,000 12,000 14-Mar-12 8,000 4,000 12,000 21-Mar-12 8,000 4,000 12,000 28-Mar-12 8,000 4,000 12,000 Total 1,00,000 28,000 24,000 1,52,000 ($1 = 53.1 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)