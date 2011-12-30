MUMBAI, Dec 30 India will borrow 1.52
trillion rupees ($28.63 billion) through treasury bills in the
January-March period, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.
Of this, the government will raise 1 trillion rupees through
91-day treasury bills, 240 billion rupees via 364-day and 280
billion rupees through 182-day, the central bank said.
Below is the detailed calendar:
Proposed Auction of T-Bills during Jan-March 2012
(`Crore)
Date of 91 182 364 Total
Auction Days Days Days
4-Jan-12 6,000 4,000 10,000
11-Jan-12 6,000 4,000 10,000
18-Jan-12 6,000 4,000 10,000
25-Jan-12 6,000 4,000 10,000
1-Feb-12 9,000 4,000 13,000
8-Feb-12 9,000 4,000 13,000
15-Feb-12 9,000 4,000 13,000
22-Feb-12 9,000 4,000 13,000
29-Feb-12 8,000 4,000 12,000
7-Mar-12 8,000 4,000 12,000
14-Mar-12 8,000 4,000 12,000
21-Mar-12 8,000 4,000 12,000
28-Mar-12 8,000 4,000 12,000
Total 1,00,000 28,000 24,000 1,52,000
($1 = 53.1 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)