MUMBAI, March 30 The Reserve Bank of India released the treasury bills issuance calendar for the April-June period on Friday. The government will sell 1.87 trillion rupees ($36.74 billion) of treasury bills between April and June, the RBI said. Below is the detailed calendar (figures in rupees crores): Date of Auction 91 Days 182 Days 364 Days Total April 4 9,000 5,000 14,000 April 11 9,000 5,000 14,000 April 18 9,000 5,000 14,000 April 25 9,000 5,000 14,000 May 2 10,000 5,000 15,000 May 9 9,000 5,000 14,000 May 16 10,000 5,000 15,000 May 23 9,000 5,000 14,000 May 30 10,000 5,000 15,000 June 6 9,000 5,000 14,000 June 13 10,000 5,000 15,000 June 20 9,000 5,000 14,000 June 27 10,000 5,000 15,000 Total 122,000 30,000 35,000 187,000 (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)