US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
MUMBAI, April 17 Indian jewellery retailer Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd will launch an initial public offering of shares on April 24, according to newspaper advertisements on Tuesday, a deal that sources said aims to raise up to 2 billion rupees ($39 million).
IDFC Capital and Avendus are book running lead managers for the issue, the advertisement said. The offering will close on April 26.
Tribhovandas, which sells gold and diamond jewellery, currently has 14 showrooms across India, according to its website. ($1 = 51.6 rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.