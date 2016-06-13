(Repeats story published on June 10 with no changes to text)
* Indian firms' bond buying to diversify $665 bln govt debt
market
* Trend may create volatility, RBI does not regulate
companies
* Authorities to monitor instances of manipulation and
volatility
By Suvashree Choudhury
MUMBAI, June 10 India's largest information
technology company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS),
has become the third conglomerate to invest large cash holdings
in government bonds, a trend that could boost the young debt
market but also stir volatility.
TCS ploughed $3 billion into the market from January to
March, its annual balance sheet showed last month, shifting
funds that totalled 80 percent of its surplus cash position.
Previously the company had largely invested in mutual funds.
TCS is the third company to have meaningful investment in
government securities after Reliance Industries and
construction firm Larsen & Toubro, which traders say
is diversifying a $665 billion market dominated by banks and
could portend a new investment trend for the country's
conglomerates.
"I expect more cash-rich companies to invest in government
bonds as these are more liquid and carry a much better credit
risk," said Anindya Das Gupta, head of local markets trading at
Barclays in India.
However, this trend could create new risks, namely the
volatility that a conglomerate selling a large amount of
government bonds at once could create.
When contacted by Reuters, TCS declined comment.
While many banks have larger holdings, the Reserve Bank of
India (RBI) regulates both banks and the bond market and thus
can ensure that banks sell their holdings in a way that does not
disrupt the market. The central bank has no sway over
conglomerates as it does not regulate them.
The RBI is happy for the investor base in government bonds
to diversify, a senior policymaker said, and will monitor the
market for any instances of manipulation or volatility tied to
these investments.
"There is nothing as of now which raises any alarm from such
large purchases but we will monitor these entities closely as
they are not the regular investors in this market," said the
policymaker, who declined to be identified as he is not
authorised to speak to the media.
Indian companies could become bigger players in the
government securities market as they confront the problem of
what to do with growing cash stockpiles.
The country's top six cash-rich companies have amassed
around 1.7 trillion rupees ($25.5 billion) worth of cash
holdings, according to Reuters calculations, at a time when
private capital spending is weak and bad loans are on the rise.
As with TCS, most companies put their money in mutual funds,
corporate bonds and bank deposits, which are losing their appeal
versus government bonds in terms of both returns and safety.
Investing via mutual funds entails an average fee of about
100 basis points of assets under management, according to debt
fund managers and bankers.
One-year bank deposits, at the country's largest lender
State Bank of India which holds the largest amount of
corporate deposits, yields 7.25-7.50 percent compared with
nearly 7.5 percent for benchmark 10-year governments bonds
.
Das Gupta of Barclays said the narrower spread between bank
deposits and 10-year bonds could be one reason companies buy
"liquid and safe" government bonds.
"On a risk-adjusted basis, the total return from a sovereign
security has been much better than any other asset class like
fixed deposits, mutual funds," said Ashish Vaidya, executive
director and head of trading at DBS Bank in Mumbai.
Government bonds have rallied in the past year as the RBI
has cut interest rates by 150 basis points to a five-year low of
6.50 percent. Further gains, however, may now be capped given
that the RBI is expected to cut the repo rate only
once more this year and inflationary risks have risen.
Reliance Industries, India's biggest energy firm, has
outstanding government bond investments worth 79.21 billion
rupees as of March 2015, according to its 2014/15 annual report.
Larsen & Toubro held 14.7 billion rupees of government bonds
as of March 2015. It has yet to publish its annual report for
2015/16.
($1 = 66.7550 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Nachum Kaplan and Jacqueline Wong)