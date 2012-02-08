BRIEF-Strides Shasun gets USFDA approval for amantadine hydrochloride tablets
* Says Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval for amantadine hydrochloride tablets
Feb 8 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) , India's top software exporter, and Japan's Mitsubishi Corp will invest $5 million in a joint venture to set up a delivery centre in Japan, TCS's chief executive said.
TCS expects to raise revenue from Japan to at least half a billion dollars in four-five years, N. Chandrasekaran told reporters on Wednesday.
The company's annual revenue from Japan is about $100 million, he said. (Reporting by Harichandan Arakali in BANGALORE; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* Says Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval for amantadine hydrochloride tablets
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Jun 8) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% --------------------------