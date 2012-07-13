MUMBAI, July 13 Kotak Institutional Equities cut Tata Consultancy Services to 'reduce' from 'add', despite the company's stronger-than-expected earnings a day earlier, citing concerns about valuations and profitability in the industry.

"We believe that slowdown and lack of consolidation in the sector will manifest in reduced pricing power and profitability for TCS and the industry," Kotak said in a note on Friday.

Kotak also cut TCS' target price to 1,125 rupees from 1,280 rupees. TCS shares were up 2.1 percent to 1,262.30 rupees at 10:15 am India time. (Reporting by Rafael Nam;Editing by Sunil Nair)