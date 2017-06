N. Chandrasekaran (L), Chief Executive of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), attends a news conference in Mumbai April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd(TCS.NS), India's top software services exporter, expects to exceed Indian software industry association NASSCOM's estimated sectoral growth of 11-14 percent in the fiscal year that started this month, Chief Executive Officer N. Chandrasekaran, told reporters.

The company sees 2012/13 to be a "good year," with momentum in new deals evident, Chandrasekaran said.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah and Aradhana Aravindan in Mumbai. Writing by Ketan Bondre. Editing by Tony Munroe)