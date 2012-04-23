BUZZ-Goldman sees HDFC Bank market cap crossing $100 bln by 2019/2020
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
April 23 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, India's top software services exporter, expects to exceed Indian software industry association NASSCOM's estimated sectoral growth of 11-14 percent in the fiscal year that started this month, Chief Executive Officer N. Chandrasekaran, told reporters.
The company sees 2012/13 to be a "good year," with momentum in new deals evident, Chandrasekaran said. (Reporting by Aditi Shah and Aradhana Aravindan in Mumbai. Writing by Ketan Bondre. Editing by Tony Munroe)
* Jaguar Land Rover says overall retail sales for Jaguar Land Rover were 45,487 in May, up 1.2 percent year-on-year