BRIEF-Sterlite Technologies seeks members' nod to issue NCDs worth 10 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod to declare final dividend of 0.75 rupees per share
MUMBAI Jan 18 Shares in Tata Consultancy Services fell 2.2 percent in pre-open trading on Wednesday, after the top Indian software services provider met estimates with a 23 percent rise in quarterly profit late on Tuesday. (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
* Says approved investment in Smartivity Labs Pvt upto an amount of INR 4 million