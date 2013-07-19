MUMBAI, July 19 Shares in Tata Consultancy
Services Ltd, India's largest software services
exporter, surged 3.5 percent in pre-open trading on Friday, a
day after posting April-June earnings that beat estimates and
maintaining an upbeat outlook.
TCS said consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June
30 rose to 38.31 billion Indian rupees ($642.73 million) from
32.8 billion rupees a year earlier. That topped the 37.8 billion
rupees average of 24 analyst estimates, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 59.6050 Indian rupees)
