MUMBAI, July 19 Shares in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, India's largest software services exporter, surged 3.5 percent in pre-open trading on Friday, a day after posting April-June earnings that beat estimates and maintaining an upbeat outlook.

TCS said consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30 rose to 38.31 billion Indian rupees ($642.73 million) from 32.8 billion rupees a year earlier. That topped the 37.8 billion rupees average of 24 analyst estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 59.6050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)