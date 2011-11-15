MUMBAI Nov 15 Dust tea prices in India, the world's second biggest producer of tea, dropped at the auction held during Nov. 8-11 as higher production weighed, dealers and industry officials said on Tuesday.

Dust tea fell 1.41 percent to 122.92 rupees per kg from 124.68 rupees at the previous auction.

However, price of CTC (crush-tear-curl) tea stood at 127.75 rupees per kg, up 0.56 percent compared to 127.04 rupees at the previous weekly auction due to improved demand.

"Demand is strong because of improved domestic consumption. Availability of premium quality tea is short," said Sangeeta Kichlu, Chairperson, Calcutta Tea Traders Association.

Demand has been good in the domestic market due to upcoming winter season. However, higher production is restricting the gains, dealers said.

India is likely to harvest a record crop of more than 1,000 million kg in 2011 calendar year, compared to 966 million kg in 2010, a senior industry official said on Sept. 14.

Exports by India could fall nearly 7 percent in 2011 to 180-185 million kgs partly due to payments problems with Iran and unrest in the Middle East, he said.

India exports CTC tea mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the premium orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia.

India's tea production in September edged up 2.8 percent on year to 111 million kilogram, the state-run Tea Board said on Nov.3.

Prices in the latest auction (Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg)

---------------------------------------------------------

Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Avg Price

----------------------------------------------------------

CTC Leaf 1940401 1628482 127.75

Dust tea 1102700 792109 122.92

Prices in the last auction

----------------------------------------------------------

CTC Leaf 2994577 2311172 127.04

Dust tea 1679856 1256798 124.68

Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)