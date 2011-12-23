MUMBAI Dec 23 Tea prices in India, the world's second biggest producer, rose more than 2 percent at the auction held during Dec. 20-22, as the leaf offered was good quality, which helped demand, dealers and industry officials said on Friday.

Price of CTC (crush-tear-curl) tea stood at 122.87 rupees per kg, up 2.19 percent from 120.23 rupees at the previous weekly auction. Dust tea price gained 2.97 percent to 118.26 rupees per kg.

"Good quality tea is fetching good prices whereas common grade is neglected. Demand from local and overseas buyers are good," said Gopal Poddar, chairman, Limtex India, a producer and exporter based in Kolkata.

India is likely to harvest a record crop of more than 1 billion kg in 2011 calendar year, compared with 966 million kg in 2010, a senior industry official said in September.

He expected the country's exports to fall nearly 7 percent in 2011 to 180-185 million kgs due to payment problems with Iran and unrest in the Middle East.

India exports CTC tea mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the U.K, and the premium orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia.

The country's tea exports in October were almost steady at 19.69 million kg, according to the state-run Tea Board.

Exports in the first 10 months from January fell to 149.97 million kg, down 8 percent on year, as demand softened for Indian leaf due to payment problems with Iran and unrest in the Middle-East in the first half of the year.

Prices in the latest auction (Dec 20-22) (Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) ----------------------------------------------------------

Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Avg Price --------------------------------------------------------

CTC Leaf 3306500 2650048 122.87

Dust tea 1333523 1061179 118.26

Prices in the last auction (Dec 13-15)

----------------------------------------------------------

CTC Leaf 3552788 2783323 120.23

Dust tea 1323536 902855 114.85

Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)