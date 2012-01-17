MUMBAI Jan 17 Tea prices in India, the world's second biggest producer, fell at an auction held between Jan. 10 and Jan. 13, due to a seasonal decline in the quality of leaf on offer, dealers and industry officials said on Tuesday.

The price of CTC (crush-tear-curl) tea stood at 121.66 rupees per kg, down 2.62 rupees from 124.28 rupees at the previous weekly auction. Dust tea price fell 1.74 rupees to 112.05 rupees per kg.

"Prices have fallen due to a seasonal decline in quality. The crop coming in the market is the end of the season crop," said Sangeeta Kichlu, chairperson, Calcutta Tea Traders Association.

"Demand from domestic buyers is good in the market."

India exports CTC tea mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the U.K, and the premium orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia.

India's tea exports climbed 13.4 percent in November to 17.47 million kg, the state-run Tea Board said on Jan. 6, as demand picked up from traditional buyers in the Middle East.

India's tea output in November fell 3.8 percent on year to 90.3 million kg, the Tea Board said, while total production in the first 11 months of 2011 rose 3.2 percent to 937.5 million kg.

India is likely to harvest a record crop of more than 1 billion kg in the 2011 calendar year, compared with 966 million kg in 2010, a senior industry official said in September.

He expected the country's exports to fall nearly 7 percent in 2011 to 180-185 million kg due to payment problems with Iran and unrest in the Middle East.

Prices in the latest auction (Jan 10-13)

(Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) --------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Avg Price --------------------------------------------------------

CTC Leaf 3284943 2685098 121.66 Dust tea 1275810 1028056 112.05

Prices in the last auction (Jan 3-5) ---------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3394874 2760725 124.28 Dust tea 1148118 920909 113.79

Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)