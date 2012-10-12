MUMBAI, Oct 12 Tea prices in India rose at this week's auction on good demand ahead of peak consumption period and as an estimated drop in the production buoyed sentiment further. The price of CTC (crush-tear-curl) tea edged up 0.3 percent to 143.09 rupees per kg, while the dust variety rose 1.7 percent to 151.97 rupees per kg. "Demand is offsetting supplies pressure. Stockists are buying to cater winter season demand," said an official at Calcutta Tea Traders' Association. Tea consumption rises in India during winter months as people prefer it over cold drinks. India's tea production in the first seven months of the year fell 4.2 percent year-on-year to 470.7 million kg as dry weather in Assam hampered plucking earlier in the year. Tea plucking in India, the world's second-biggest producer, usually rises between July and October. The country's 2012 tea output is expected to ease 1.5 percent to 973 million kg from a record 988.3 million kg in 2011 as drought affected the crop in the first six months of the year. Tea prices in Bangladesh rose at a weekly auction on Tuesday after falling nearly 10 percent in the previous four sessions, on strong demand from buyers amid tight supplies, brokers said. India exports CTC tea mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the premium orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. Prices at the latest auction (Sept. 3, and Sept. 9 to 11) (Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) -------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price -------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3237447 2493686 143.09 Dust tea 1520503 1258195 151.97 Prices in the last auction (Sept. 25-27) ------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3369923 2482661 142.68 Dust tea 1526189 1180890 149.43 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)