MUMBAI, Oct 19 Tea prices in India edged higher at this week's auction on good demand from local and overseas buyers and on tight supplies due to lower production in the first half of 2012. The price of CTC (crush-tear-curl) tea rose 1.4 percent to 145.07 Indian rupees ($2.7) per kg, while the dust variety edged higher 0.16 percent to 152.22 rupees per kg. "Supplies were largely steady. Local picketers were active. Exporters were showing interest for good quality tea," an official at Calcutta Tea Traders' Association said. Tea consumption rises in India during the winter months as people prefer it over cold drinks. The average price of top grade Kenyan tea dipped for the second consecutive week to $4.16 per kg at auction this week from $4.17 per kg last week, traders said on Wednesday. India's tea production in the first seven months of the year fell 4.2 percent year-on-year to 470.7 million kg as dry weather in Assam hampered plucking earlier in the year. Tea plucking in India, the world's second-biggest producer, usually rises between July and October. The country's 2012 tea output is expected to ease 1.5 percent to 973 million kg from a record 988.3 million kg in 2011 as drought affected the crop in the first six months of the year. India exports CTC tea mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the premium orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. Prices at the latest auction (Oct 16-18) (Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) -------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price -------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3271041 2736006 145.07 Dust tea 1457609 1181319 152.22 Prices in the last auction (Oct. 3, and Oct. 9 to 11) ------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3237447 2493686 143.09 Dust tea 1520503 1258195 151.97 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association ($1 = 53.85 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)