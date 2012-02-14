MUMBAI Feb 14 Indian CTC tea prices dropped at last week's auction on higher arrivals of poor quality leaf, while dust tea prices rose on lower supplies, dealers and industry officials said on Tuesday.

The price of CTC (crush-tear-curl) tea stood at 109.68 rupees per kg, down 4.2 percent from 114.46 rupees at the previous weekly auction. Dust tea price climbed up 3 percent to 100.1 rupees per kg.

"Usually around this time of the year, the market receives a large amount of end-season supply. Its quality remains poor compared to early-season supplies," said a senior official at the Calcutta Tea Traders Association.

India exports CTC tea mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the premium orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia.

The country's tea exports in 2011 fell 3.4 percent to 186.7 million kg, while production rose 2.26 percent to a record high of 988.3 million kg, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement earlier this month.

Indian tea exports to Iran are facing payment hurdles, the trade secretary said last week.

Prices in the latest auction (Feb 7-8)

(Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) ------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Avg Price -------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 1745426 1446283 109.68 Dust tea 726543 623169 100.1

Prices in the last auction (Jan 31, Feb-1,2) -------------------------------------------------------------

CTC Leaf 2964035 2394304 114.46

Dust tea 1344760 1126594 97.19

Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)