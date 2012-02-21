MUMBAI, Feb 21 Indian CTC and dust tea prices fell at last week's auction due to poor quality end of season leaf on offer, dealers and industry officials said on Tuesday. The price of CTC (crush-tear-curl) tea stood at 105.7 rupees per kg, down 3.63 percent from 109.68 rupees at the previous weekly auction. Dust tea price fell 3.87 percent to 96.23 rupees per kg. "This is the time when end of season tea comes in the market and it usually fetches lower prices. New season tea will start coming from May and that time prices may recover," said a senior industry official. India exports CTC tea mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the premium orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. The country's tea exports in 2011 fell 3.4 percent to 186.7 million kg, while production rose 2.26 percent to a record high of 988.3 million kg, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement earlier this month. Indian tea exports to Iran are facing payment hurdles, the trade secretary said last week. Prices in the latest auction (Feb 14-16) (Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) ------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Avg Price -------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 2663249 2236226 105.7 Dust tea 1222379 1020670 96.23 Prices in the last auction (Feb 7-8) ------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 1745426 1446283 109.68 Dust tea 726543 623169 100.1 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)