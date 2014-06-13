MUMBAI, June 13 Average tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, rose at this week's auction on robust demand from local and overseas buyers amid output concerns due to dry weather. The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade leaf was sold at 165.71 rupees ($2.77) per kg, up 2.2 percent from the previous auction, while prices of the dust grade rose 3.3 percent to 168.65 rupees per kg. "Exporters were quite active in the market along with Tata Global Beverages. Even buyers in western India were making purchases aggressively," said a Kolkata-based dealer. India's tea production in April dropped by a quarter from a year earlier to 56.77 million kg due to a drop in plucking in the top producing Assam state due to extreme dry weather. Prices at the latest auction (June 10, 11) (Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) --------------------------------------------------------------Va riety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 1,217,608 984,207 165.71 CTC Dust 473,089 402,053 168.65 Prices in the previous auction (June 3, 6) --------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 1,060,966 913,402 162.16 CTC Dust 425,101 371,856 163.31 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association ($1 = 59.7800 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)