MUMBAI India's tea exports in April to September fell 5 percent from a year ago to 101.04 million kg as key buyer Pakistan trimmed purchases, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement.

Exports to Pakistan fell 48 percent during the period to 4.34 million kg, while exports to Iran rose 31.3 percent to 10.90 million kg, the Board said.

India, the world's second-biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia.

