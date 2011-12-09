(Adds quote, details and background)

MUMBAI Dec 9 India's tea exports in October were almost steady at 19.69 million kg, but shipments could pick up in coming months due to demand from traditional importers like Germany, Japan and other African countries, traders said.

"Exports will be good to Pakistan, African countries, Japan and Germany in coming months due to winter season," said Gopal Poddar of Limtex India, adding yearly exports could be 180 million tonnes against 193 million last year.

Exports in the first 10 months from January fell to 149.97 million kg, down 8 percent on year, as demand softened for Indian leaf due to payments problems with Iran and unrest in the Middle-East in the first half of the year.

In December 2010, India's central bank ended a long-standing payments mechanism Iran and India had used to settle trade under U.S. pressure and it took seven months to find an alternative route using Turkey's Halkbank.

The world's second biggest producer after China exports CTC (crush, tear, curl) variety of tea mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the premium orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia.

Production for October was down 2.7 percent to 117.4 million kg, while from January to October output stood at 847.16 million tonnes, up 4.1 percent on year.

"Season has already ended and there is hardly any good quality of tea left," said Poddar.

Production is likely to remain flat as plucking of leaves will end in November and re-start in February or March. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav & Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)