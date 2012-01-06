Jan 6 India's tea exports climbed 13.4 percent in November to 17.47 million kg, from 15.41 million kg a year earlier, while production eased 3.8 percent to 90.3 million kg, the state-run Tea Board said on Friday.

The world's second-biggest producer after China exports CTC (crush, tear, curl) variety of tea mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the premium orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)