MUMBAI, March 14 India's tea exports in the first nine months of 2012/13 financial year ending in March fell about 8 percent on year to 156.4 million kg due to lower shipments to key buyers Russia and United Kingdom, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement.

Exports during the same time last year stood at 169.7 million kg, it said.

India exports CTC (crush, tear, curl) tea variety mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the United Kingdom, and the premium orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)