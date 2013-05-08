MUMBAI May 8 India's tea exports in 2012/13 year ended on March 31 rose nearly 3 percent from the previous year to 220.46 million kg as shipments to sanction-hit Iran rose after trade started in rupee.

The country's tea production from April 2012 to March 2013 rose 2 percent from a year earlier to a record high of 1,116.67 million kg, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement.

The world's second-biggest tea producer's exports to Iran fell by a third in 2011/12 after India's central bank, under pressure from the United States, ended a clearing mechanism used to settle trades.

To avoid the sanctions, aimed at cutting funding for Iran's nuclear programme, India started paying for 45 percent of its oil purchases using its local currency. Iran can also pay for its purchases from India in rupees.

India exports CTC tea mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the premium orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)