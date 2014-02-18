MUMBAI Feb 18 India's tea exports in 2013 nudged higher by nearly 2 percent to 211.86 million kgs due to higher purchases by Iran, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement.

The world's second biggest tea producer sold 22.34 million kg of tea to Iran in 2013, compared to 14.42 million kg a year ago, the Board said.

The country's tea exports in value terms rose 2.6 percent to $719.68 million in 2013, it said.

India exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade tea mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia.

India's tea production in 2013 rose by 6.5 percent from a year earlier to a record 1,200 million kg, the Indian Tea Association said in a statement, as small growers in the northern-eastern part of the country plucked more leaves. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)