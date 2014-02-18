GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks drop, Korea won hit after Trump threat to trade pact
* Korea stocks, won down after Trump says trade deal needs change
MUMBAI Feb 18 India's tea exports in 2013 nudged higher by nearly 2 percent to 211.86 million kgs due to higher purchases by Iran, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement.
The world's second biggest tea producer sold 22.34 million kg of tea to Iran in 2013, compared to 14.42 million kg a year ago, the Board said.
The country's tea exports in value terms rose 2.6 percent to $719.68 million in 2013, it said.
India exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade tea mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia.
India's tea production in 2013 rose by 6.5 percent from a year earlier to a record 1,200 million kg, the Indian Tea Association said in a statement, as small growers in the northern-eastern part of the country plucked more leaves. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/06.00 00.50/01.50 02.50/04.50 03.42% 02.85% 03.56% (Apr 26) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% -----------------------------------