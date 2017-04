MUMBAI Nov 14 India's tea exports in first nine months of 2014 eased 1.5 percent from a year earlier to 146.17 million kg, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement on Friday.

The world's second biggest tea producer exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) variety, mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and orthodox variety of tea to Iraq, Iran and Russia.

India's tea production in September edged up 1.1 percent from a year earlier to 158.1 million kg, the Board said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)