MUMBAI Oct 16 India's tea exports in the first eight months of 2015 fell 3 percent from a year earlier to 125.91 million kg on poor demand from Egypt and Iran, the state-run Tea Board said.

Exports to Egypt plunged 63 percent from a year ago to 2.35 million kg in the January-August period, the Board said in a statement.

India, the world's second biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)